Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie & the Cast of Torch Song Ready for Broadway

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will begin performances on Broadway on October 9 in the play's original home, the Hayes Theatre. Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will reprise their roles as Arnold Beckoff, a gay man looking for love and family in the late 1970s, and his disapproving mother from the acclaimed off-Broadway production that ran at Second Stage last fall. Urie, Ruehl, playwright Fierstein, director Moises Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen took a break from rehearsals and caught up with the press at the theater on September 20. Take a look at the photos, and catch Torch Song, which officially opens on November 1.

Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen get together for a group shot.

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie play mother and son.