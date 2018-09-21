Mercedes Ruehl, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie & the Cast of Torch Song Ready for Broadway

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will begin performances on Broadway on October 9 in the play's original home, the Hayes Theatre. Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will reprise their roles as Arnold Beckoff, a gay man looking for love and family in the late 1970s, and his disapproving mother from the acclaimed off-Broadway production that ran at Second Stage last fall. Urie, Ruehl, playwright Fierstein, director Moises Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen took a break from rehearsals and caught up with the press at the theater on September 20. Take a look at the photos, and catch Torch Song, which officially opens on November 1.
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY