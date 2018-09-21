Charities Selected for Contribution in Memory of Broadway Star Marin Mazzie

Following a moving tribute with Broadway marquee lights dimmed on September 19, representatives for the late three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie have reached out to Broadway.com to inform fans of how to make a contribution in her honor.



Donations can be made to Western Michigan University's Marineau/Mazzie Music Theatre Scholarship (created by Mazzie and actress Barbara Marineau in 2003), as well as Cancer Support Community, the Actors Fund and Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.



Mazzie, who died on September 13 from ovarian cancer, earned Tony nominations for her performances in Passion, Ragtime and Kiss, Me Kate. Her other Broadway credits include memorable turns in Bullets Over Broadway, Next to Normal and The King and I.