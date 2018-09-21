Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Andy Karl & Samantha Barks with the company of "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Odds & Ends: Pretty Woman: The Musical Cast Album Is Released & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 21, 2018

Pretty Woman: The Musical Cast Album Is Released
Get listening! The original cast album for Broadway's cheered Pretty Woman: The Musical is released digitally today. The new tuner based on the smash 1990 film features an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The album will be released on physical CD on October 26. The cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical is led by Tony nominee Andy Karl and Broadway.com vlogger Samantha Barks, with Tony nominee Orfeh, Jason Danieley, Ezra Knight and Eric Anderson. Pretty Woman: The Musical began previews on July 30 and opened on August 16.



Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof Extends Run Again
We're kvelling! The acclaimed Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof has received another extension from the 104-year-old National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Joel Grey's new staging at the Museum of Jewish Heritage will now play its off-Broadway run through November 18. The new mounting of the iconic musical currently stars Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde and Emmy-nominated Broadway favorite Jackie Hoffman as Yente.



Where the Wild Things Are Is Being Adapted for the Stage
The Maurice Sendak Foundation has announced the commissioning of the first major and only full-length stage play adaptation of the famous author and illustrator's beloved children's book Where the Wild Things Are. New York City's New Victory Theater will present with world premiere production adapted by Arthur Yorinks, with performance dates, casting and additional creative team members to come. Where the Wild Things Are was previously adapted into a 1984 opera and 2009 film.

Taye Diggs to Direct Worksop of New Play Thoughts of a Colored Man
Rent original Taye Diggs is slated to direct a two-week workshop of Keenan Scott II's new play Thoughts of a Colored Man on a Day When the Sun Set Too Early at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. The play takes a raw and honest look at the limitations, stereotypes and obstacles that the world places on men of color. The cast will feature Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, Jerome Preston Bates, Raymond O. Caldwell, William Catanzaro, Erica Chamblee, Felicia Curry, JaBen Early, Ricardo Frederick Evans, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Christopher Richardson and Keith L. Royal Smith. The workshop will feature original music and vocals by Madison McFerrin with choreography by Jenny Parsinen. As previously reported, Diggs directed a reading of the new work in the fall of 2017 in NYC.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Tracy Letts & Annette Bening to Lead Broadway Revival of All My Sons
  4. Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia
  5. Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale & Daniel Radcliffe Explore Truth, Art and The Lifespan of a Fact

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters