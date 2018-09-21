Odds & Ends: Pretty Woman: The Musical Cast Album Is Released & More

Pretty Woman: The Musical Cast Album Is Released

Get listening! The original cast album for Broadway's cheered Pretty Woman: The Musical is released digitally today. The new tuner based on the smash 1990 film features an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The album will be released on physical CD on October 26. The cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical is led by Tony nominee Andy Karl and Broadway.com vlogger Samantha Barks, with Tony nominee Orfeh, Jason Danieley, Ezra Knight and Eric Anderson. Pretty Woman: The Musical began previews on July 30 and opened on August 16.







Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof Extends Run Again

We're kvelling! The acclaimed Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof has received another extension from the 104-year-old National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Joel Grey's new staging at the Museum of Jewish Heritage will now play its off-Broadway run through November 18. The new mounting of the iconic musical currently stars Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde and Emmy-nominated Broadway favorite Jackie Hoffman as Yente.







Where the Wild Things Are Is Being Adapted for the Stage

The Maurice Sendak Foundation has announced the commissioning of the first major and only full-length stage play adaptation of the famous author and illustrator's beloved children's book Where the Wild Things Are. New York City's New Victory Theater will present with world premiere production adapted by Arthur Yorinks, with performance dates, casting and additional creative team members to come. Where the Wild Things Are was previously adapted into a 1984 opera and 2009 film.



Taye Diggs to Direct Worksop of New Play Thoughts of a Colored Man

Rent original Taye Diggs is slated to direct a two-week workshop of Keenan Scott II's new play Thoughts of a Colored Man on a Day When the Sun Set Too Early at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. The play takes a raw and honest look at the limitations, stereotypes and obstacles that the world places on men of color. The cast will feature Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, Jerome Preston Bates, Raymond O. Caldwell, William Catanzaro, Erica Chamblee, Felicia Curry, JaBen Early, Ricardo Frederick Evans, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Christopher Richardson and Keith L. Royal Smith. The workshop will feature original music and vocals by Madison McFerrin with choreography by Jenny Parsinen. As previously reported, Diggs directed a reading of the new work in the fall of 2017 in NYC.