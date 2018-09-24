Broadway Grosses: Stars Align & Audiences Pack In for The Lifespan of a Fact

A trio of stage-and-screen greats introduced a new work to theatergoers beginning on September 20 when The Lifespan of a Fact made its world premiere on Broadway. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale lead the company of the new play written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, slated to officially open at Studio 54 on October 18. Lifespan performed strongly in its first four preview performances, taking in a gross of $476,531.00 and filling the theater to 91.36% capacity. As word spreads about this exciting production, there's no doubt that it will prove one of the fall's hottest tickets.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 23:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,237,826.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,046,978.00)
3. Frozen ($1,624,316.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,553,554.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,444,251.25)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($389,854.40)
4. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($308,873.30)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($266,179.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($211,156.25)
1. The Nap ($161,178.30)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.89%)
2. Come From Away (101.90%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.28%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Waitress (70.98%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.43%)
3. Kinky Boots (68.60%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (59.42%)
1. Head Over Heels (44.83%)
