Tony Winner Judy Kaye Returns to Broadway in Anastasia
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 28, 2018
Judy Kaye
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Legendary two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye heads back to the Broadway stage on September 28, joining the company of Anastasia as the Dowager Empress. Kaye replaces original cast member Mary Beth Peil, who concluded her Tony-nominated run in the hit musical on September 23.

Kaye earned Tony Awards for her performances in The Phantom of the Opera and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed turns in Mamma Mia! and Souvenir, with additional turns in On the Twentieth Century, Grease, Ragtime, Wicked, Sweeney Todd and Cinderella.

Kaye joins a cast led by Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare as Anya, Zach Adkins as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and Max von Essen as Gleb.

Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production is directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Stephen Flaherty with music direction by Thomas Murray.

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
