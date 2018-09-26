Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The cast of "Usual Girls"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Girl Power! The Cast of Off-Broadway's Usual Girls Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 26, 2018

Girl power is the name of the game for Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls. The new play, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, kicks off the new season of Roundabout Underground and will begin previews on October 11 with opening set for November 5. Featuring Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ali Rose Dachis, Karl Kenzler, Ryann Redmond, Raviv Ullman, Abby Corrigan, Midori Francis, Jennifer Lim and Nicole Rodenburg, Usual Girls tells one woman's coming-of-age story. Check out the photo below to get to know the cast and creative team and be sure to get your tickets to see Usual Girls at the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

 

The cast and creative team of Usual Girls.

Usual Girls

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Ming Peiffer's new play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  2. Andrew Lloyd Webber Hints at Taylor Swift's Role in the Cats Film
  3. Let's Do This, Bitches! Broadway's Stephanie J. Block on Rising Up as Cher in The Cher Show
  4. Watch Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Sing an Adorable Rendition of 'Bad Idea' from Waitress
  5. Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson & More Prep for Steven Levenson Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters