Girl Power! The Cast of Off-Broadway's Usual Girls Meet the Press

Girl power is the name of the game for Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls. The new play, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, kicks off the new season of Roundabout Underground and will begin previews on October 11 with opening set for November 5. Featuring Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ali Rose Dachis, Karl Kenzler, Ryann Redmond, Raviv Ullman, Abby Corrigan, Midori Francis, Jennifer Lim and Nicole Rodenburg, Usual Girls tells one woman's coming-of-age story. Check out the photo below to get to know the cast and creative team and be sure to get your tickets to see Usual Girls at the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The cast and creative team of Usual Girls.