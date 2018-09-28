Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Bonnie Milligan & the company of "Head Over Heels"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Release Original Cast Recording
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 28, 2018

Big news, Go-Go's fans! The new Broadway musical Head Over Heels, featuring the hit tunes of that beloved music group, will offer up an original cast album from Sony Masterworks Broadway this fall. The recording will get a digital release on October 12 ahead of a physical CD to be presented on November 9.

Head Over Heels is a new Broadway musical inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia set to the beat of Go-Go's hits, including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who becomes the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.

The Head Over Heels ensemble features Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson and Ricardo Zayas.

Head Over Heels features a book by James Magruder, with direction by Michael Mayer, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby and choreography by Spencer Liff. The musical began previews at the Hudson Theatre on June 23 and officially opened on July 26.

Head Over Heels

A laugh-out-loud love story set to the music of the iconic hit songs of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! SpongeBob Star to Play The Grinch at Madison Square Garden
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Game On! See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of The Nap Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  5. Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters