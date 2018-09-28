Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Release Original Cast Recording

Big news, Go-Go's fans! The new Broadway musical Head Over Heels, featuring the hit tunes of that beloved music group, will offer up an original cast album from Sony Masterworks Broadway this fall. The recording will get a digital release on October 12 ahead of a physical CD to be presented on November 9.



Head Over Heels is a new Broadway musical inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia set to the beat of Go-Go's hits, including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."



The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who becomes the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.



The Head Over Heels ensemble features Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson and Ricardo Zayas.



Head Over Heels features a book by James Magruder, with direction by Michael Mayer, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby and choreography by Spencer Liff. The musical began previews at the Hudson Theatre on June 23 and officially opened on July 26.



