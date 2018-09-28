Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A New Slate of Stars Will 'Rise Up' in West End Production of Hamilton
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 28, 2018
Allyson Ava-Brown
(Photo provided by Premier Comms)

The Olivier-winning West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has announced a new group of stars stepping into the show at the Victoria Palace Theatre on December 3, 2018. The groundbreaking musical began London previews on December 6, 2017 and officially opened on December 21.

New cast members will include Allyson Ava-Brown (Les Misérables) as Angelica Schuyler, Dom Hartley-Harris (Moonfleet) as George Washington and Jon Robyns (Avenue Q) as King George. Joining the company as the new Alexander Hamilton alternate will be Karl Queensborough (Sylvia), with original London cast members Sifiso Mazibuko stepping into the role of Aaron Burr and Courtney-Mae Briggs beginning as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

New ensemble members will include Robson Broad, Lisa Darnell, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Sinead Long, Emile Ruddock and Ellena Vincent.

They join current stars Jamael Westman as Alexander Hamilton, Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Cleve September as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Also continuing in the production are Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Johnny Bishop, Jack Butterworth, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Gregory Haney, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty, Sharon Rose, Alexzandra Sarmiento and Lindsey Tierney.

Hamilton has a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The show features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! SpongeBob Star to Play The Grinch at Madison Square Garden
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Game On! See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of The Nap Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  5. Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters