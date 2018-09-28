A New Slate of Stars Will 'Rise Up' in West End Production of Hamilton

The Olivier-winning West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has announced a new group of stars stepping into the show at the Victoria Palace Theatre on December 3, 2018. The groundbreaking musical began London previews on December 6, 2017 and officially opened on December 21.



New cast members will include Allyson Ava-Brown (Les Misérables) as Angelica Schuyler, Dom Hartley-Harris (Moonfleet) as George Washington and Jon Robyns (Avenue Q) as King George. Joining the company as the new Alexander Hamilton alternate will be Karl Queensborough (Sylvia), with original London cast members Sifiso Mazibuko stepping into the role of Aaron Burr and Courtney-Mae Briggs beginning as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.



New ensemble members will include Robson Broad, Lisa Darnell, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Sinead Long, Emile Ruddock and Ellena Vincent.



They join current stars Jamael Westman as Alexander Hamilton, Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Cleve September as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



Also continuing in the production are Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Johnny Bishop, Jack Butterworth, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Gregory Haney, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty, Sharon Rose, Alexzandra Sarmiento and Lindsey Tierney.



Hamilton has a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The show features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.