Odds & Ends: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe & Ruthie Ann Miles in The King and I Cinema Preview & More

Watch Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe & Ruthie Ann Miles in Trailer for King and I Cinema Release

Get ready to whistle a happy tune! The West End transfer of the Tony-winning King and I revival is arriving in cinemas this winter, and we can hardly wait to see the cheered production on screen. A trailer has just been released for the airing featuring Kelli O'Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles reprising their Tony-winning turns as Anna Leonowens and Lady Thiang, respectively, alongside Ken Watanabe in his Tony-nommed performance as the King of Siam. Watch below and mark your calendar: The King and I will arrive in movie theaters nationwide on November 29 and December 4.







Public Works' Acclaimed Twelfth Night Musical to Release Cast Album

Concord Music's Craft Recordings has announced an original cast recording of the Public Theater's cheered musical adaptation of Twelfth Night. The show with an original score by Shaina Taub played a celebrated return engagement this past summer at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Twelfth Night's full 2018 cast will appear on the recording, including Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Ato Blankson-Wood, Andrew Kober, Troy Anthony, Lori Brown-Niang, Daniel Hall, Jonathan Jordan and Patrick J. O’Hare. The album is scheduled for digital and CD release on October 19. For more information and to pre-order, click here.







Groundbreaking Album Will Reenvision the American Songbook from an LGBTQ Perspective

PS Classics has announced the release of Will He Like Me?, a new recording from stage alum Phili Chaffin that reimagines the Great American Songbook for the post-marriage-equality era. Will He Like Me? weaves together nearly a century of American popular song to tell a gay man's love story that takes him from first date to final farewell. The collection reinvents 17 classic songs for the LGBTQ community by capturing them in a way they wouldn’t, and couldn’t, have been sung just a decade ago. The album is slated for release online and in stores on November 9.



Tony Winner Garry Hynes' Acclaimed Waiting for Godot Set for New York Run

A new take on Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot from Ireland's Druid theater company and Tony Award-winning director Garry Hynes will arrive in New York this fall as part of Lincoln Center's 2018 White Light Festival. The 14-performance run, the culmination of an international tour, will play the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College from November 2-13. The cast will include Garrett Lombard, Aaron Monaghan, Rory Nolan, and Marty Rea, with Nathan Reid and Jaden Pace. Druid's interpretation of Beckett's iconic play premiered in the 2016 Galway International Arts Festival and has since won acclaim from audiences worldwide.



P.S. Get a first look at two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells in the new TV series Black Monday, premiering in 2019 on Showtime.