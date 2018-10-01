Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for the New Broadway Musical Tootsie
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 1, 2018
Santino Fontana
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Tootsie, the new musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick. Previews will begin on March 29, 2019 with an opening set for April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre. Tony nominee Santino Fontana stars.

Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime. The show also stars Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek, with direction by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music direction by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

The musical's ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film is headed to Broadway!
