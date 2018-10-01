Broadway Grosses: Springsteen Is Still 'Born to Run' on the Great White Way

Following a brief hiatus, Bruce Springsteen's Tony-winning Broadway concert Springsteen on Broadway returned to the Walter Kerr Theatre this past week—and audiences packed the house to see The Boss himself at work. In his week back on Broadway, Springsteen brought in a gross of $1,927,620.00, filling the theater to 100% capacity. Springsteen on Broadway is slated to conclude its engagement on December 15, so make plans now to see the acclaimed show before it's gone.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 30:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,246,831.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,006,719.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,990,243.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,927,620.00)
5. Frozen ($1,569,170.70)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Waverly Gallery ($307,718.00)*
4. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($280,541.70)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($263,008.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($250,249.15)
1. The Nap ($180,312.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.82%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Come From Away (101.73%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)
5. The Lion King (100.01%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (69.42%)
4. Kinky Boots (66.13%)
3. School of Rock (62.74%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (57.98%)
1. Head Over Heels (46.70%)
*Number based on six preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
