Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness & Derrick Baskin in the Los Angeles engagement of "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway Dates Set for Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2018

Ain't Too Proud, the acclaimed new tuner featuring the iconic music of The Temptations, has announced start dates for its arrival on Broadway. Previews are scheduled to begin on February 28, 2019 with an opening set for March 21 at the previously announced Imperial Theatre.

Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.

Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff and choreography by Olivier winner Sergio Trujillo with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. The show features a score made up of The Temptations’ legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."

The recent L.A. mounting of Ain't Too Proud starred Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. Broadway casting will be confirmed at a later date.

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
