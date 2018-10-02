Broadway BUZZ

Alex Wyse & Lenne Klingaman to Join the Company of Broadway's Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2018
Alex Wyse & Lenne Klingaman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

A new pair of talented stars are headed to the Broadway musical Waitress. On October 9, Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman will join the cast as Ogie and Dawn, respectively, replacing current stars Adam Shapiro and Katie Lowes, who will play their final performance on October 7.

Wyse last appeared on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening; he was also seen in Lysistrata Jones. His off-Broadway credits include Ride the Cyclone, Bare and Triassic Parq.

Klingaman is making her Broadway debut in Waitress after originating the role on the first national tour. Regionally, she performed in the record-breaking run in Hamlet at Colorado Shakes and with ART, Denver Center, Berkley Rep and Shakespeare Theatre.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
View Comments

