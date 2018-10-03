In the Rehearsal Room with Yehezkel Lazarov and the Fiddler on the Roof National Tour Cast

The national tour of Fiddler on the Roof is headed out of Annatevka and off to cities all across the United States later this month. The tour, which kicks off on October 23 in Philadelphia, PA, will present Bartlett Sher's revival production of Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick's 1965 Tony-winning musical. Sher and Harnick joined leading man Yehezkel Lazarov and the whole cast in the rehearsal room on October 2 ahead of the tour's launch, and Broadway.com was on the scene to catch all of the "L'chaims!" Check out the photos below, and find out when the Fiddler is coming to your rooftop here.

Natalie Powers plays Chava.

Fiddler on the Roof tour cast members dance as "the sons."

Director Bartlett Sher, Yehezkel Lazarov (Tevye), Maite Uzal (Golde) and lyricist Sheldon Harnick get together.