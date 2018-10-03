Odds & Ends: Krysta Rodriguez & Andy Mientus Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Krysta Rodriguez & Andy Mientus Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash

Spring Awakening and Smash alums Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus have joined the lineup of stars set to take part in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters!, a Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween concert taking place at (Le) Poisson Rouge on October 28 at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. Presented by Danny Marin and Phantom of the Opera star Jay Armstrong Johnson, the third edition of the show features Johnson and a cast of kooky characters celebrating Halloween Salem-style. Rodriguez and Mientus join previously announced stars Major Attaway (Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell) and Mykal Kilgore (Songs For a World), with many more to be announced soon. Gear up with a look back at the original trailer for the hit film Hocus Pocus below.







Sheldon Harnick to Be Honored at Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

The Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick as the honoree at the nonprofit organization's 2018 gala, taking place at Manhattan Center in NYC on November 12. The theme of this year's gala is First Look, providing guests an early glimpse of in-the-works and soon-to-be-opened musicals and plays. There will be performances and appearances from the cast and creatives of Dave, Be More Chill, The Lifespan of a Fact, Jagged Little Pill and The Prom. Among Sheldon Harnick's decades of contributions to the American musical theater are the lyrics of Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello! and She Loves Me.



Casting Set for David Cromer-Helmed Next to Normal in Chicago

Writers Theatre has announced complete casting for its new staging of the Pulitzer-winning musical Next to Normal, directed by the previously announced Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). The fresh production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's acclaimed musical will run at the Chicago theater beginning on May 8, 2018 with an opening set for May 15. The cast of Next to Normal will include Chicago actors Keely Vasquez as Diana Goodman, David Schlumpf as Dan Goodman, Kyrie Courter as Natalie Goodman, Liam Oh as Gabe Goodman, Alex Levy as Henry and Gabriel Ruiz as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. The production will play a limited engagement through June 16, 2019.



Broadway Publicist Matthew Troillett Named Associate Artistic Director of Theatre Aspen

Jed Bernstein, producing director of Colorado's acclaimed Theatre Aspen, has announced Matthew Troillett as its new associate artistic director. Troillett is a successful publicist who has contributed to celebrated Broadway productions including Hello, Dolly!, Carousel, The Humans and School of Rock. "I'm excited to head west to join Jed and the wonderful team at Theatre Aspen," said Troillett. "I look forward to building on the work this incredible organization has created over the past 35 years." Troillett takes on his new role immediately, which he will perform concurrently with his current position with DKC/O&M.



P.S. Roundabout Theatre Company toasted the 100th anniversary of the American Airlines Theatre—current home of Bernhardt/Hamlet—on October 2.

Dylan Baker, Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes, NY State Senator Brad Hoylman, Janet McTeer and Jason Butler Harner with a State Senate proclamation honoring the American Airlines Theatre

(Photo: Susan Stava)