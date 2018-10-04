They Made Fetch Happen! See the Mean Girls Cast Celebrate October 3rd

Gretchen Wieners must be happy because fetch has officially happened. On October 3rd, the cast and creative team of Broadway's new hit Mean Girls celebrated Mean Girls Day in the groolest way possible, by getting on the street outside the August Wilson Theatre. The cast was joined by Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, and scribe Tina Fey, who helped unveil West Fetch Street to the world. Check out the photos to see all the fun for yourself and remember, on Wednesdays we wear pink.

