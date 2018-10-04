Broadway BUZZ

They Made Fetch Happen! See the Mean Girls Cast Celebrate October 3rd
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 4, 2018
Jonathan Bennett, Erika Henningsen, Tina Fey, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell & Taylor Louderman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Gretchen Wieners must be happy because fetch has officially happened. On October 3rd, the cast and creative team of Broadway's new hit Mean Girls celebrated Mean Girls Day in the groolest way possible, by getting on the street outside the August Wilson Theatre. The cast was joined by Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, and scribe Tina Fey, who helped unveil West Fetch Street to the world. Check out the photos to see all the fun for yourself and remember, on Wednesdays we wear pink.

The Mean Girls cast and creative team celebrate the unveiling of West Fetch Street.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
