Lea DeLaria Wants to Reunite The Rocky Horror Show Cast for the 20th Anniversary

Lea DeLaria appeared on the October 3 episode of Broadway.com's daily live Facebook news show #LiveAtFive to talk about starring in the off-Broadway hit Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, and she told us she wants to reunite the original Broadway revival cast of The Rocky Horror Show.

DeLaria played Eddie (memorably portrayed by Meat Loaf in the movie version) in Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show in 2000. "Eddie was heavy metal rocker. I got to do all sorts of stuff with my version of Eddie which was fun," DeLaria said. "We weren't supposed to talk back to the audience, but we did when they yelled at us. Only Frank 'N' Furter [Tom Hewitt] and the Narrator [Dick Cavett] were supposed to do it but Alice Ripley [who played Janet] and I often took the note and did it anyway."

"That [The Rocky Horror Show] was a great cast," she said. In addition to Hewitt, Cavett and Ripley, the cast included Jarrod Emick, Raul Esparza, Joan Jett, Daphne Rubin-Vega and more. "The 20th anniversary is coming up, we should do a reunion," DeLaria said. "Come on, Jordan Roth [the show's producer], let's do it! C’mon 20 year reunion, Rocky cast, that would be awesome. It needs to happen."



DeLaria, who is probably most well known for Netflix's Orange is the New Black, also appeared on Broadway in On the Town as well as several off-Broadway productions including Out of Iceland, Little Fish, Cinderella, The Vagina Monologues and more.

DeLaria's current show, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, is written by Jen Silverman and tells the story of five different women named Betty and what happens when one of them decides to stage a production of a play based on their lives. The play has been playing to sold-out audiences at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and will end its limited engagement on October 7.

