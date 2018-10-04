Broadway BUZZ

The Doctor Is In! Steven Good Joins the National Tour of Waitress
by Ryan Gilbert • Oct 4, 2018
Steven Good

This casting is pretty good idea, isn't it though? Stage fave and recording artist Steven Good (Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville) is joining the national tour of the hit Broadway musical Waitress as Dr. Pomatter. Taking over for Bryan Fenkart, Good will join the show on October 26 when Waitress plays The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.

Good appeared in Diane Paulus, Stephen Sater and Serg Tankien's rock adaptation of the Greek classic Prometheus Bound at the American Repertory Theater, as well as the original workshop of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Once. His TV and film credits include Hart of Dixie, Notorious and the Lifetime Television movie Nightmare Nurse. Good has also recorded four studio albums.

The current Waitress tour cast also includes Christine Dwyer as Jenna, Jessie Shelton as Dawn, Ryan G. Dunkin as Cal, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Matt DeAngelis as Earl, Larry Marshall as Joe and Jeremy Morse as Ogie.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna—a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by six time Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

To find out when Waitress is headed to your city, click here.

