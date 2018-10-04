Odds & Ends: Memphis Originals Montego Glover & Chad Kimball to Honor Joe DiPietro at Only Make Believe Gala & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Memphis Originals Montego Glover & Chad Kimball to Honor Joe DiPietro at Only Make Believe Gala

Montego Glover and Chad Kimball, the original Tony-nominated stars of Memphis, are among a talented group of performers set to pay tribute to that musical's two-time Tony-winning co-creator Joe DiPietro at the 2018 gala of the nonprofit organization Only Make Believe. Rachel Dratch will host the event, which will also honor TV personality Bethenny Frankel, taking place at the Schoenfeld Theatre on November 5 at 7:00pm. Joining Glover and Kimball on the lineup of performers will be Tony-winning Memphis co-creator David Bryan, Michael McGrath, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Marc Kudisch, Constantine Maroulis, Brad Oscar, Nate Russe and Jeanna de Waal, star of DiPietro's upcoming new musical Diana. Only Make Believe creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals and care facilities. The organization has served more than 64,000 chronically ill and disabled children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and D.C. Metro areas.



Tovah Feldshuh to Lead Reading of Her Brother's New Play

Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh has signed on to appear in a reading of Dancing with Giants, a new stage work written by her brother, Pulitzer finalist David Feldshuh (Miss Evers' Boys). The reading will be held at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia on November 14 at 7:00pm. Dancing with Giants explores the survival of an incongruous and remarkable friendship of three very different men: Max Schmeling, the German boxing champion and Hitler's favorite boxer; Joe Louis, the American Boxing Champion; and Joe “Yussel the Muscle" Jacobs (to be played by Tovah Feldshuh), a small-time, wise-cracking Jewish boxing manager. For tickets to the reading, click here.



Megan Sikora to Appear in Reading of New Musical #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment

Broadway favorite Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn) is among a group of stars who will take part in an upcoming reading of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment, a musical written by Robyn Lynne Norris, Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti and developed by Diane Alexander. Following a hit three-year run at the Up Comedy Theatre in Chicago, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment follows Robyn (the show's creator and writer) who is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world’s most popular dating site: OkCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, she unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Joining Sikora and Norris in the cast will be Andrew Chapelle, Brian Gonzales, Michael Hartney, Andy Lucien, J. Elaine Marcos and Marissa Rosen. #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment will be directed by Broadway choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress).