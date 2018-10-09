Alex Wyse & Lenne Klingaman Join the Company of Waitress on Broadway

A new pair of talented stars head to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 9 to appear in the Broadway musical Waitress. Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman join the cast as Ogie and Dawn, respectively, replacing Adam Shapiro and Katie Lowes, who played their final performance on October 7.



Wyse last appeared on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening; he was also seen in Lysistrata Jones. His off-Broadway credits include Ride the Cyclone, Bare and Triassic Parq.



Klingaman is making her Broadway debut in Waitress after originating the role on the first national tour. Regionally, she performed in Hamlet at Colorado Shakespeare Festival and with A.R.T., Denver Center, Berkley Rep and Shakespeare Theatre Company.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.