Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Cristiani Pitts in "King Kong"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
First Look at Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris & the Cast of King Kong on Broadway
First Look
by Eric King • Oct 5, 2018

King Kong begins performances October 5, and we have new production photos of stars Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and a certain 2,000-pound, 20-story gorilla. Check out these shots of Pitts as the 1930s actress Ann Darrow, who voyages with a daring filmmaker to an uncharted island to capture a beast the likes of which no one has seen. The Drew McOnie-helmed musical, with a book by Jack Thorne and songs by Eddie Perfect, officially opens at the Broadway Theatre November 8. 

Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris as Carl Denham and the cast of King Kong.  (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris as Carl Denham and the cast of King Kong.  (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow in King Kong.  (Photo: Joan Marcus)

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Mean Girls Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages
  2. Laurie Metcalf Will Play Hillary Clinton on Broadway in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton; John Lithgow to Co-Star as Bill
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Hear Ben Levi Ross & Mallory Bechtel Read & Sing on Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Audiobook
  5. Simply the Best! Tina Turner Bio-Musical Set for Broadway Transfer

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters