First Look at Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris & the Cast of King Kong on Broadway

King Kong begins performances October 5, and we have new production photos of stars Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and a certain 2,000-pound, 20-story gorilla. Check out these shots of Pitts as the 1930s actress Ann Darrow, who voyages with a daring filmmaker to an uncharted island to capture a beast the likes of which no one has seen. The Drew McOnie-helmed musical, with a book by Jack Thorne and songs by Eddie Perfect, officially opens at the Broadway Theatre November 8.

Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris as Carl Denham and the cast of King Kong. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris as Carl Denham and the cast of King Kong. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)