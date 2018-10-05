First Look at Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris & the Cast of King Kong on Broadway

King Kong begins performances October 5, and we have new production photos of stars Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and a certain 2,000-pound, 20-story gorilla. Check out these shots of Pitts as the 1930s actress Ann Darrow, who voyages with a daring filmmaker to an uncharted island to capture a beast the likes of which no one has seen. The Drew McOnie-helmed musical, with a book by Jack Thorne and songs by Eddie Perfect, officially opens at the Broadway Theatre November 8.
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY