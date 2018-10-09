Broadway BUZZ

Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & the cast of "Bandstand"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 9, 2018

Right this way! The beloved Broadway musical Bandstand will soon reappear on the big screen in honor of Veterans Day. The filmed performance of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's fan-favorite tuner, which first played movie theaters in 2017, will return to cinemas nationwide on November 15 and 19.

In addition to showing the musical itself on-screen, the cinema return of Bandstand will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the production, including interviews with cast and crew.

Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (played by Corey Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (played by Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.

Along with Cott and Osnes, the Broadway cast included Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams with Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Joey Pero as Nick Radel.

The ensemble featured Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.

Bandstand took home the 2017 Tony Award for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography. The show ended its 166-performance run on September 17, 2017.

Gear up for the big-screen return of Bandstand with a look back at footage from the show below.
 

Newsletters