This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Know All About British Slang, Strong Female Leads & More!

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of October 9.

October 9 - John Ellison Conlee, The Nap

John Ellison Conlee, currently starring in the new Broadway comedy The Nap, will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, October 9. Conlee has previously appeared on Broadway in The Full Monty, which earned him a Tony Award nomination, 1776 and The Constant Wife. His off-Broadway work includes Assassins, Venus and Murder Ballad. Conlee has been seen on-screen in Boardwalk Empire , Madame Secretary and more. He is married to Broadway actress Celia Keenan-Bolger, who is set to star in the upcoming To Kill A Mockingbird. Be sure to tune in to this live interview to learn what it's like to star in a new Broadway play.

October 10 - Kevin Chamberlin, Wicked

Kevin Chamberlin is back on Broadway as the Wizard himself in Wicked. Chamberlin made his Broadway debut in My Favorite Year in 1992 and went on to appear in 10 Broadway productions, earning Tony nominations for his turns in Dirty Blonde, Seussical and The Addams Family. Most recently seen on-stage in Disaster!, he is also known for his screen work, which includes Jessie, State of Mind, Heroes and more. Tune in to the live interview to hear what it's like to play the iconic wizard as Wicked approaches its 15th anniversary!

October 11 - Jason Butler Harner, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Jason Butler Harner, currently starring alongside Janet McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway, will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, October 11. Previously seen on the Great White Way in The Coast of Utopia and The Crucible, his off-Broadway credits include The Village Bike, Cock and Through the Glass Darkly. Harner has been seen on-screen on Ozark, Ray Donovan, Scandal and more. Watch the interview live and get your questions ready for this Broadway star!

October 12 - Alexandra Socha, Head Over Heels

Alexandra Socha is singing and dancing through the beat in Head Over Heels as Philoclea. Socha made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening, later appearing in Brighton Beach Memoirs. Head Over Heels marks her first Broadway show in nine years. Socha's several off-Broadway credits include Fun Home, Actually and Hey, Look Me Over. Watch her on #LiveAtFive on Friday, October 12 to ask all of your burning Broadway questions!

