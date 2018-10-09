Get Front Row for Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry & Nick Jonas at Darren Criss' Star-Studded Elsie Fest 2018

The fourth iteration of Elsie Fest, the brainchild of Broadway alum and recent Emmy winner Darren Criss, brought together pop and Broadway stars alike October 7 on Central Park's SummerStage. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the outdoor music festival's all-star lineup including mega pop star/How to Succeed in Business replacement Nick Jonas, Broadway heavyweights Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Matthew Morrison, Corey Cott, Once on This Island's Alex Newell, as well as The Flash star Grant Gustin, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, Tony nominee Jodi Benson, the cast of Be More Chill and more. Check out the photos of their awesome performances in the gallery below.