Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Get Front Row for Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry & Nick Jonas at Darren Criss' Star-Studded Elsie Fest 2018
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 9, 2018
Nick Jonas and Darren Criss at Elsie Fest 2018
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The fourth iteration of Elsie Fest, the brainchild of Broadway alum and recent Emmy winner Darren Criss, brought together pop and Broadway stars alike October 7 on Central Park's SummerStage. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the outdoor music festival's all-star lineup including mega pop star/How to Succeed in Business replacement Nick Jonas, Broadway heavyweights Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Matthew Morrison, Corey Cott, Once on This Island's Alex Newell, as well as The Flash star Grant Gustin, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, Tony nominee Jodi Benson, the cast of Be More Chill and more. Check out the photos of their awesome performances in the gallery below. 

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas
  2. Kate Reinders Will Join the Company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  4. Jackie Burns & Kara Lindsay Will Return to the National Tour of Wicked
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters