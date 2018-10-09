Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Broadway Grosses: King Kong Packs the House in First Main-Stem Performances
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 9, 2018
Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris in "King Kong"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The much-anticipated new musical King Kong officially arrived at the Broadway Theatre on October 5. The new tuner based on the iconic 1932 novel made a strong showing in its first go on the Great White Way, taking in a gross of $364,854.00 in just two preview performances, and filling the theater to 100% capacity. Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris star in the new tuner, which has an official opening-night date set for November 8. With audiences packing in so early on, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the new musical for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 7.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,227,193.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,410,527.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,277,162.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,101,243.00)
5. Wicked ($1,773,676.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Waverly Gallery ($361,161.50)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($298,897.50)
3. The Nap ($228,087.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($227,083.75)
1. American Son ($204,803.80)+

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.06%)
2. Come From Away (102.03%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.59%)
5. The Lion King (100.03%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (72.00%)
4. Kinky Boots (71.85%)
3. School of Rock (68.57%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (51.73%)
1. Head Over Heels (41.78%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
+Number based on two preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ain't We Proud! Broadway's Bandstand Will Return to Cinemas
  2. Kate Reinders Will Join the Company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  4. Jackie Burns & Kara Lindsay Will Return to the National Tour of Wicked
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters