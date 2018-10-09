Broadway Grosses: King Kong Packs the House in First Main-Stem Performances

The much-anticipated new musical King Kong officially arrived at the Broadway Theatre on October 5. The new tuner based on the iconic 1932 novel made a strong showing in its first go on the Great White Way, taking in a gross of $364,854.00 in just two preview performances, and filling the theater to 100% capacity. Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris star in the new tuner, which has an official opening-night date set for November 8. With audiences packing in so early on, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the new musical for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 7.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,227,193.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,410,527.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,277,162.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,101,243.00)
5. Wicked ($1,773,676.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Waverly Gallery ($361,161.50)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($298,897.50)
3. The Nap ($228,087.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($227,083.75)
1. American Son ($204,803.80)+
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.06%)
2. Come From Away (102.03%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
5. The Lion King (100.03%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (72.00%)
4. Kinky Boots (71.85%)
3. School of Rock (68.57%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (51.73%)
1. Head Over Heels (41.78%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
+Number based on two preview performances
