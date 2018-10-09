Thom Pain (based on nothing), Starring Michael C. Hall, Extends Run at Off-Broadway's Signature

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced an extension to the upcoming revival of Will Eno's Thom Pain (based on nothing). Emmy nominee and stage alum Michael C. Hall will star in the previously announced production directed by Oliver Butler, now set to run through December 2.



Thom Pain (based on nothing) centers on the titular Thom Pain (Hall) as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life, or at least make it into something worth dying for.



The production will feature scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Lee Kinney. Previews are slated to begin on October 23 in advance of an opening night set of November 11.