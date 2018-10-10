Tony-Winning Choreographer Rob Ashford Receives Sardi's Portrait

Frozen choreographer Rob Ashford received a huge honor on October 10 when he received a Sardi's portrait. Ashford won a Tony for his Thoroughly Modern Millie choreography and has worked on over 18 Broadway productions as a cast member, choreographer and director and has earned eight Tony Award nominations. Some of the biggest Broadway stars showed their support at the portrait unveiling, including Frozen stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin and Broadway legend Chita Rivera. Check out the photos below to celebrate Ashford's success.

Frozen stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin celebrate the show's choreographer Rob Ashford.