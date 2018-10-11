Star-Packed Cast to Lead John Guare's Nantucket Sleigh Ride at Lincoln Center

A talent-filled company of stage stars will align in 2019 for Nantucket Sleigh Ride, a new play by Tony winner John Guare (Six Degrees of Separation), arriving at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will helm the production, set to begin previews on February 21 with an opening scheduled for March 18.



The cast will be led by Tony winner and five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette (How to Succeed..., Night Court), appearing alongside Tony nominee Will Swenson (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Tony nominee Douglas Sills (War Paint), Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Clea Alsip (M. Butterfly), Tina Benko (The Crucible), Grace Rex (High & Dry), Stacey Sargeant (Legally Blonde) and Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q).



Nantucket Sleigh Ride plunges a New York playwright turned venture capitalist (Larroquette) into a whirlpool of a giant lobster, Roman Polanski, a pornography ring, Walt Disney, a murder, stranded children and Jorge Luis Borges, with the most unexpected results.



Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited run through May 5, 2019.