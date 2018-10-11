Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Star-Packed Cast to Lead John Guare's Nantucket Sleigh Ride at Lincoln Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 11, 2018
Will Swenson, Adam Chanler-Berat, Douglas Sills & John Larroquette
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Getty Images)

A talent-filled company of stage stars will align in 2019 for Nantucket Sleigh Ride, a new play by Tony winner John Guare (Six Degrees of Separation), arriving at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will helm the production, set to begin previews on February 21 with an opening scheduled for March 18.

The cast will be led by Tony winner and five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette (How to Succeed..., Night Court), appearing alongside Tony nominee Will Swenson (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Tony nominee Douglas Sills (War Paint), Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Clea Alsip (M. Butterfly), Tina Benko (The Crucible), Grace Rex (High & Dry), Stacey Sargeant (Legally Blonde) and Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q).

Nantucket Sleigh Ride plunges a New York playwright turned venture capitalist (Larroquette) into a whirlpool of a giant lobster, Roman Polanski, a pornography ring, Walt Disney, a murder, stranded children and Jorge Luis Borges, with the most unexpected results.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited run through May 5, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  2. Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Movie Adaptation of In the Heights
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next
  4. Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical
  5. Corbin Bleu & More Join the Cast of Kiss Me, Kate; Amanda Green to Update the Script

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters