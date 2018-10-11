Cynthia Erivo, Annaleigh Ashford & Megan Hilty Set for Lincoln Center's Stars in Concert Series

Three mega talents of the Broadway stage have signed on for the 2018 edition of Lincoln Center's acclaimed series Stars in Concert. Set to take place over three consecutive evenings in the Appel Room, the concerts will feature Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (December 18), Tony nominee Megan Hilty (December 19) and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (December 20); each artist will perform a 7:30pm and a 9:30pm set. In addition to the live performances, the concerts will be taped by Live From Lincoln Center to air on PBS nationwide in three hour-long episodes in 2019.



A Tony winner for You Can't Take It With You, Ashford has also been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Sunday in the Park with George, Legally Blonde, Hair, Sylvia and Wicked. Hilty, also a veteran of Wicked, earned a Tony nomination for Noises Off; she also appeared on Broadway in 9 to 5 and on-screen in Smash. Erivo earned a Tony Award for her Broadway-debut turn in The Color Purple; her screen credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and the upcoming Harriet.



Last year's inaugural run of Stars in Concert showcased the talents of Tony winners Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr. along with Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells.



PBS air dates of each 2018 concert will be announced at a later time.