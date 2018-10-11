Odds & Ends: Raúl Esparza to Star in Chicago Production of Hamlet & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Raúl Esparza to Star in Chicago Production of Hamlet

Raúl Esparza is making a big leap back into the stage world. Following the news that the four-time Tony nominee will lead Classic Stage's Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, we've learned that the longtime Law & Order: SVU star will next take to the Windy City in the title role of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Barbara Gaines will direct the production of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, scheduled to run from April 17 through June 9, 2019. Esparza is no stranger to The Bard, having been seen in Shakespeare in the Park productions of Cymbeline and Twelfth Night. Complete casting for the Chicago Shakespeare production of Hamlet will be announced in the coming months.



TCG to Honor Tony Kushner, Rick Miramontez & Martha R. Ingram at 2019 Gala

Theatre Communications Group will toast a trio of New York theater icons at its 2019 gala. Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner, veteran Broadway publicist Rick Miramontez and arts philanthropist Martha R. Ingram will be the honorees at the event, set for February 4, 2019 at the Edison Ballroom. TCG's executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring said, "Our annual gala has become a much-anticipated event that bridges theater worlds, from nonprofit to commercial, from our New York-based resident theaters to the resident theater community nationwide. We are humbled to be able to honor and celebrate individuals whose astounding vision and commitment have benefited all of these worlds." TCG will also celebrate its long-standing commitment to advancing leaders of color in the field and the many programs that support these efforts.



Jersey Boys Alum Michael Longoria to Release Christmas Album

Michael Longoria, silk-voiced Broadway veteran of Jersey Boys and Hairspray, will release a new album, Michael Longoria: Merry Christmas Darling, this holiday season. Broadway Records will produce the Christmas-themed recording—the label's first—set to be released digitally and in stores on November 9. The album will include standards such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" weaved with modern-day classics such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Last Christmas." Produced by Grammy nominee Michael Croiter, Merry Christmas Darling will feature music arrangements by Rona Siddiqui.



Mitchell Jarvis & More to Test Out New Musical Fat Kid Rules the World

Mitchell Jarvis, the multi-talented stage star recently seen in Gettin' the Band Back Together, is among a group of performers set to lead a developmental workshop of the new musical Fat Kid Rules the World. Marc Eardley will direct the presentations, set to take place at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space in New York City on October 29, 30 and 31. The musical follows the friendship between Troy and Curt, who meet on a subway platform and begin forming a punk-rock band. The cast will also include Trey Ellett, Kurt Hellerich, Mitchell Jarvis, Pilar Martinez, Michael Nigro, Emerson Steele, Cole Ragsdale, Scott Redmond, Shea Renne, Laura Shoop, Taylor Blackman, Briana Brooks, Sophia Introna, Chris Medlin and Matt Gumley, a Broadway veteran of Elf who wrote the music and contributed additional lyrics. Fat Kid Rules the World features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and additional music by Evan Jay Newman.



