See Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor and the Cast of Little Shop of Horrors In Rehearsal

Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor and a super talented cast are heading somewhere that's green (a.k.a. the Kennedy Center) for Little Shop of Horrors. The show, which also features Nick Cordero, James Monroe Iglehart, Amma Osei, Amber Iman, Allison Semmes and Lee Wilkof, rehearsed on October 11 at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, and we're giving you an inside look. Directed by Mark Brokaw, the new staging of Little Shop of Horrors will take place at the Eisenhower Theater for seven performances between October 24-28. Check out the photos and remember, don't feed the plant!

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors gets together.