Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
See Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor and the Cast of Little Shop of Horrors In Rehearsal
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 11, 2018
Megan Hilty & Josh Radnor
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor and a super talented cast are heading somewhere that's green (a.k.a. the Kennedy Center) for Little Shop of Horrors. The show, which also features Nick Cordero, James Monroe Iglehart, Amma Osei, Amber Iman, Allison Semmes and Lee Wilkof, rehearsed on October 11 at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, and we're giving you an inside look. Directed by Mark Brokaw, the new staging of Little Shop of Horrors will take place at the Eisenhower Theater for seven performances between October 24-28. Check out the photos and remember, don't feed the plant!

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors gets together.
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  2. Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Movie Adaptation of In the Heights
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Heather Headley's Cover of This Wicked Anthem Has Changed Us for Good
  5. Corbin Bleu & More Join the Cast of Kiss Me, Kate; Amanda Green to Update the Script

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters