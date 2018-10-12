Broadway BUZZ

See Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy & More in New Apologia Production Shots
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 12, 2018
Hugh Dancy & Stockard Channing in "Apologia"
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

Stockard Channing is a matriarch in crisis in Alexi Kaye Campbell's play Apologia. The production, which transferred off-Broadway from London's West End, centers on a former radical activist of the '60s and the battle with her family to publish her memoir. The drama's cast also includes Broadway alum Hugh Dancy, famed director (returning to acting!) John Tillinger, Talene Monahon and Megalyn Echikunwoke. Check out Channing and the cast in these new production photos, and be sure to catch Apologia, opening at the Laura Pels Theatre October 16. 

Apologia

Stockard Channing stars in the off-Broadway premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's acclaimed play.
