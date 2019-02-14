Kara Lindsay Will Return to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Happy days are here again! Kara Lindsay is returning to the cast of Beautiful. The talented star will again take on the role of Cynthia Weil beginning on March 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Lindsay will replace Kate Reinders, who recently took her final bow in the Carole King musical; Jessica Keenan Wynn is reprising her turn in the interim.



A former Broadway.com vlogger, Lindsay's Broadway credits include Wicked and Newsies. She appeared on tour in Wicked and Little House on the Prairie and has numerous regional credits. She previously appeared in Beautiful from September through December 2017.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.