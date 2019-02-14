Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Kara Lindsay Will Return to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2019
Kara Lindsay in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Happy days are here again! Kara Lindsay is returning to the cast of Beautiful. The talented star will again take on the role of Cynthia Weil beginning on March 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Lindsay will replace Kate Reinders, who recently took her final bow in the Carole King musical; Jessica Keenan Wynn is reprising her turn in the interim.

A former Broadway.com vlogger, Lindsay's Broadway credits include Wicked and Newsies. She appeared on tour in Wicked and Little House on the Prairie and has numerous regional credits. She previously appeared in Beautiful from September through December 2017.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric First Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  4. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  5. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters