This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include a Dunder Mifflin Boss, Fact-Checkers & More

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of October 15.

October 15 - Darlesia Cearcy, Once On This Island

Darlesia Cearcy is currently playing Erzulie the God of Love in Once On This Island and will be a guest on #LiveAtFive on Monday October 15. She has been with the production since it opened as part of the ensemble until she recently replaced original cast member Lea Salonga in the role of Erzulie. Cearcy has previously appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple, Ragtime andThe Goodbye Girl. Her screen credits include House of Cards and Elementary. Tune in to the live interview to learn what it's like on the Island!

October 16 - Sarah Mackenzie Baron, The Office! A Musical Parody

Sarah Mackenzie Baron is bringing TV's best boss Michael Scott to life in The Office! A Musical Parody off-Broadway. Baron will be a #LiveAtFive guest on October 16 to celebrate National Bosses Day and talk all about the hilarious musical. The Office! A Musical Parody marks her New York stage debut and Baron has appeared in regional productions of The Taming of the Shrew, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Into the Woods and Bat Boy. Watch the interview live for your chance to ask Dunder Mifflin's top boss all your questions.

October 17 - Shazi Raja, India Pale Ale

Shazi Raja is currently starring in India Pale Ale off-Broadway. She attended Rutgers Conservatory at Shakespeare’s Globe in London and graduated with a BFA in acting. She won Best Supporting Actress by the Independent Reviewers of New England for her role in Milk Like Sugar at Huntington Theatre Company. Raja has appeared on-screen in HBO's High Maintenance, Brad's Status and God Friended Me. Tune in on Facebook Live to learn all about the exciting new play, India Pale Ale.

October 18 - Kate Baldwin, Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Shows

Tony nominee Kate Baldwin is headlining her own solo show at Feinstein's/54 Below, and she's going to be talking all about it on Thursday, October 18 on #LiveAtFive. Baldwin was most recently on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, for which she earned a Tony nomination. She has also been nominated for her role in Finian's Rainbow. Baldwin's other Broadway credits include Big Fish, Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Full Monty. Hear more about her Broadway resume and her solo shows by watching the interview live!

October 19 - John D'Agata & Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact

John D'Agata and Jim Fingal's true story inspired the new Broadway play The Lifespan of a Fact. D'Agata wrote an essay in 2003 about the culture of suicide in Las Vegas, and Fingal was assigned to fact-check the piece, which eventually turned into them writing The Lifespan of a Fact book about the experience in 2012. The book went on to win multilple accolades, including becoming and Editor's Choice by The New York Times Book Review. The story is now being brought to life on stage by Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale and Daniel Radcliffe. Be sure to watch #LiveAtFive on Friday, October 19 to learn all about this true story and its journey to Broadway.

