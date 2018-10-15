Odds & Ends: Full Casting Set for Bruce Vilanch-Penned A Sign of the Times Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Full Casting Set for Bruce Vilanch-Penned A Sign of the Times Musical

Casting is complete for the new '60s musical A Sign of the Times, appearing at Delaware Theater Company from November 28 through December 23. Newly announced cast members include Lauren Boyd, Brad Bradley, Melessie Clark, Steven Grant Douglas, Natalie Charle Ellis, Stacia Fernandez, Phoebe Gavula, Louis James Jackson, Sarah Jenkins, Aaron Kaburick, David LaMarr, Alexandra Matteo, Ralph Meitzler, Nick Picknally and Dave Schoonover. They join the previously announced Beautiful alum Chilina Kennedy, Drew Seeley, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Ryan Silverman. Featuring a book by Emmy-winning Broadway alum Bruce Vilanch (Hairspray), direction by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) and choreography JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), Sign of the Times tells the story of Cindy (Kennedy), a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965. The score features such classic songs as "Downtown," "You Don't Own Me," "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" and "The Boy from New York City." A Sign of the Times was first seen in a world premiere engagement at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016.



Mandy Gonzalez & More to Perform at Gotta Love Girls Gala

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez is among a talented group of performers who will take part in the 2018 Gotta Love Girls gala at 26 Bridge Street in Brooklyn on October 22 at 6:00pm. The annual event is the only fundraiser of the organization Girl Be Heard, whose mission is to develop, amplify and celebrate the voices of young women through socially conscious theater-making. Joining Gonzalez onstage will be celebrity chef Melba Wilson, president of New American Leaders Sayu Bhojwani and additional cast members from Hamilton and the original Broadway production of In the Heights.



Brian Charles Rooney Cast in Immersive Into the Woods

Broadway alum Brian Charles Rooney is among an ensemble cast set to lead an immersive, traveling production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, set to play three venues in NYC from October 26 through November 4. The production from Out of the Box Theatrics, directed by Ethan Paulini, choreographed by Marisa Kirby and music-directed by Anessa Marie, will play Jefferson Market Library (October 26-28), Rizzoli Bookstore (October 30-November 1) and The Cell Theatre (November 2-4). Joining Rooney in the company will be Amara Janae Brady, Gaby Garcia, Alie B. Gorrie, Alicia Krakauer, Alaina Mills, Celena Vera Morgan, Sydney Ronis and Katherine Yacko. Out of the Box Theatrics is dedicated to producing new and classic works while challenging audiences to experience work outside of their expectations.