Kate Reinders Joins the Cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 19, 2018
Kate Reinders
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Multi-talented stage star Kate Reinders takes on the role of Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Sondheim Theatre beginning on October 19. Reinders replaces Kara Lindsay, who played her final performance on October 14 in advance of returning to the Wicked tour as Glinda.

Reinders' Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Meteor Shower, Good Vibrations, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Wicked, also as Glinda. She appeared in a national touring production of The Sound of Music.

Reinders joins a cast led by Abby Mueller as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Look back at Reinders' sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on Show People.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
