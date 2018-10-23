Broadway BUZZ

School's In! The Prom Arrives on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 23, 2018
"The Prom" cast members Courtenay Collins, Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber & Angie Schworer
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

You're invited! The highly anticipated new musical comedy The Prom begins preview performances at the Longacre Theatre on October 23. The Prom will celebrate an official opening night on November 15.

In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Casey Nicholaw is the musical's director and choreographer.

The talent-packed principal cast includes Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla. The ensemble will feature Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.

The Prom features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

The Prom

Coming to Broadway this fall, a new musical comedy... with issues.
View Comments

