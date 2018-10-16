Get Him to the Church on Time! Danny Burstein to Step into My Fair Lady as Alfred P. Doolittle

Won't it be loverly to have Danny Burstein back on Broadway? The six-time Tony nominee will step into the role of Alfred P. Doolittle in My Fair Lady beginning on January 8; he will play a limited engagement through April 28. He replaces two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, who will take his last bow on January 6. The Barlett Sher-directed revival is playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Burstein recently appeared in the Boston production of Moulin Rouge! at the Emerson Colonial Theatre as Harold Zidler. He picked up a 2016 Tony nomination for starring as Tevye in the Bartlett Sher-helmed Fiddler on the Roof. He has also received Tony nods for Cabaret, The Drowsy Chaperone, Follies and Sher’s productions of Golden Boy and South Pacific. Burstein's other Broadway credits include The Snow Geese, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, A Class Act, Titanic, Company and many more.



As previously announced, Laura Benanti will replace Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle beginning on October 23. The cast also includes Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Clarke Thorell as Zoltan Karparthy, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins. Beginning on October 30, Kerstin Anderson will play the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances.



The company also includes Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Todd A. Horman, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.



Directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Marc Salzberg.