Harvey Fierstein on John Travolta's Edna Turnblad in Hairspray: 'I've Never Seen It'

Harvey Fierstein is back on the boards with the first Broadway revival of his iconic play Torch Song. In celebration of his latest main-stem production, the four-time Tony winner paid a visit to Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. During the interview, a caller asked Fierstein, who won his fourth Tony for his drag-tastic turn as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, for his thoughts on John Travolta's performance in the hit motion picture adaptation. "I've never seen it," said Fierstein, adding, "I just cash the checks." Fierstein did say he saw a moment of Travolta's performance on an airplane, but didn't have much of an opinion either way. Our opinion is to check out Fierstein's powerful writing in the new staging of Torch Song at the Hayes Theater, officially opening on November 1.



