Duncan Sheik & Steven Sater at Work on Twelfth Night Musical TV Series with a Twist

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, the Tony-winning creators of Spring Awakening, have been recruited by Amazon to craft a new musical series based on Twelfth Night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The fresh take on Shakespeare's classic will swap the main story of mistaken identity with gender fluidity.



The show description reads, "In order to hold on to the love of his life, our young male hero writes an original musical version of Twelfth Night for his beloved to star in and perform over winter break. But they're not alone. A group of college kids find themselves sequestered on an empty snowbound campus—and when the magic of the play kicks in, everyone involved ends up exploring every manner of sexuality and gender identity."



Sater is attached to write the series, with Lauren Gussis (Insatiable) as showrunner, and original songs to be composed by Sheik for the pilot.



This Twelfth Night-sourced musical project follows an acclaimed stage-musical adaptation, which played an encore run at the Public's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this past summer. That show was written by Kwame Kwei-Armah with an original score by Shaina Taub.



Additional details on Amazon's series is to come.