Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Duncan Sheik & Steven Sater at Work on Twelfth Night Musical TV Series with a Twist
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Duncan Sheik & Steven Sater
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, the Tony-winning creators of Spring Awakening, have been recruited by Amazon to craft a new musical series based on Twelfth Night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The fresh take on Shakespeare's classic will swap the main story of mistaken identity with gender fluidity.

The show description reads, "In order to hold on to the love of his life, our young male hero writes an original musical version of Twelfth Night for his beloved to star in and perform over winter break. But they're not alone. A group of college kids find themselves sequestered on an empty snowbound campus—and when the magic of the play kicks in, everyone involved ends up exploring every manner of sexuality and gender identity."

Sater is attached to write the series, with Lauren Gussis (Insatiable) as showrunner, and original songs to be composed by Sheik for the pilot.

This Twelfth Night-sourced musical project follows an acclaimed stage-musical adaptation, which played an encore run at the Public's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this past summer. That show was written by Kwame Kwei-Armah with an original score by Shaina Taub.

Additional details on Amazon's series is to come.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cody Simpson Will Make His Broadway Debut in Anastasia
  2. Harvey Fierstein on John Travolta's Edna Turnblad in Hairspray: 'I've Never Seen It'
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda on Watching Hamilton's King George While Sitting Next to Prince Harry: 'That's His Sixth-Great-Grandpa'
  4. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  5. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters