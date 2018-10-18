Odds & Ends: Mamie Parris to Play Jane Austen in Reading of New Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Mamie Parris to Play Jane Austen in Reading of New Musical

Broadway veteran Mamie Parris (School of Rock) will portray the iconic author Jane Austen in an upcoming reading of the new musical Austen's Pride. Igor Goldin will direct the invitation-only readings, set to take place on October 19 at 1:30pm and October 22 at 2:00pm. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, Austen's Pride follows Austen as she transforms her rough draft into the beloved classic Pride and Prejudice. Joining Parris in the reading will be Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as Fitzwilliam Darcy and Heather Botts (My Fair Lady) as Elizabeth Bennet, along with Delphi Borich, Karl Josef Co, Kaitlyn Davidson, Samantha Cho Grossman, Jacob Haren, Victoria Huston-Elem, Javier Ignacio, Nehal Joshi, Greg Maheu, Kevyn Morrow, Manna Nichols, Justin Prescott, Brittany Santos, Marguerite Willbanks and Dre Woods.



Bette Midler Signs On for Hocus Pocus Reunion Special

As if we weren't excited enough for Phantom star Jay Armstrong Johnson's Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween show, Freeform has announced that the three original Sanderson sisters of the 1993 film, Tony winner Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, will take part in a two-hour reunion special. Titled Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, the program will air on October 20 at 8:15pm. Joining the dynamic trio on-screen will be upcoming Clueless star Dove Cameron and In the Heights alum Jordin Sparks, with Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi) and Jordan Fisher (Hamilton) as hosts.



Brian d'Arcy James & Molly Ringwald to Co-Star in New Film

Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James and Theatre World Award winner Molly Ringwald will soon appear together on-screen in the new film All These Small Moments, according to The Wrap. Orion Classics has just acquired the rights to the drama, written and directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo, set for release on January 18, 2019 via VOD and Digital HD. The film centers on a teenage boy who becomes obsessed with a woman he sees on a bus and the effect the encounter has on his adolescence. Joining d'Arcy James and Ringwald in the cast will be Brendan Meyer, Sam McCarthy, Harley Quinn Smith and Jemima Kirke. All These Small Moments was first seen at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.



(Photo: Erik Carter)