Dove Cameron to Star in World Premiere Clueless Musical

This news has got us totally buggin'! Emmy winner Dove Cameron has been cast in the central role of Cher in the upcoming musical adaptation of the hit film Clueless. The previously announced tuner will make its world premiere with off-Broadway's The New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with previews beginning on November 20 and an opening set for December 11, 2018.



A recent Emmy winner for Liv and Maddie, Cameron is no stranger to musicals, having played Amber Von Tussle in the TV movie Hairspray Live! Her other screen credits include Austin & Ally, Malibu Country and the Descendants series.



The cast will also include current The Book of Mormon star Dave Thomas Brown as Josh, with Ephie Aardema (The Bridges of Madison County) as Tai, Lori Alan (An American in Paris) as Miss Geist/Ms. Stoeger, Sara Andreas (Escape to Margaritaville) as Heather, Gilbert L. Bailey II (A Bronx Tale) as Murray, Will Connolly (Once) as Travis, Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Rock of Ages) as Lucy, Tessa Grady (Dames at Sea) as Amber, L'ogan J'ones (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Max, Darius Jordan Lee (West Side Story) as Sean, Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville) as Christian, Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls) as Dionne and Chris Hoch (War Paint) as Mel/Mr. Hall/DMV Instructor.



The ensemble will feature Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde), Katie Goffman (Rock of Ages), Talya Groves (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jeff Kuhr (Kinky Boots) and Brett Thiele (Escape to Margaritaville).



Created by the movie's screenwriter Amy Heckerling and featuring a score of '90s hits, Clueless, The Musical follows the story of Cher (Cameron), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation. The tuner will be directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographed by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away).



Clueless, The Musical will play a limited engagement through January 12, 2019.