Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan Set for 'Broadway @' Series at New York's Town Hall & More

Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan Set for "Broadway @" Series at New York's Town Hall

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald has signed on to open the internationally acclaimed "Broadway @" concert series, hosted by and featuring music direction by Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky, in its inaugural New York City engagement at Town Hall, on November 12 at 8:00pm. Next up in the series will be concerts by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate) on January 14 at 8:00pm and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (American Son) on March 11 at 8:00pm. The shows will feature music from the performers' careers and repertoire along with a seamless mix of impromptu behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky.



Billy Porter to Appear Alongside Tiffany Haddish in New Film

Billy Porter, the Tony-winning Kinky Boots star and Pose standout, is among the ensemble of Limited Partners, a new film starring Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live) and Emmy-nommed Broadway alum Rose Byrne (You Can't Take It With You), Variety reports. Directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly, Limited Partners follows a pair of female friends (Haddish and Byrne) whose relationship is tested as they build a new company. The cast will also include Lortel-nominated stage alum Ari Graynor (Yen), Jacob Latimore, Karan Soni, Jimmy O. Yang, Natasha Rothwell and Jessica St. Clair. The movie is set for release on June 28, 2019.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti & More to Record Singing You Home CD to Reunite Families at the Border

Multiple award-winning theater stars will join forces to release a new bilingual children's album for a good cause. Ghostlight Records has announced Singing You Home—Children's Songs for Family Reunification, to be released through all digital music and streaming providers on October 26. Sales will benefit the nonprofit organizations Artists Striving to End Poverty and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. The album will feature tracks from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Josh Groban (The Great Comet) and Idina Menzel (Skintight), Audra McDonald (Shuffle Along) and Jason Robert Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas), Kristin Chenoweth (On the Twentieth Century), Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) and Isabella Preston, Ingrid Michaelson (The Great Comet) and Ana Villafañe (Collective Rage), with backup vocals from the Broadway Baby Mamas. The album was conceived by Benanti and produced by Benanti, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lynn Pinto.



Obie Winner Kecia Lewis Lands Role on TV's The Passage

Multi-talented stage alum Kecia Lewis has booked a new role on the small screen. The Obie winner will play former nun Lacey Antoine on Fox's midseason vampire drama The Passage, according to TVLine. The character is described as a "blunt, tough, survivalist ex-military badass-turned-hermit with a wry sense of humor." Sounds like a good fit for the actress who originated the role of Asaka in the Broadway-premiere production of Once On This Island, introducing the showstopping number "Mama Will Provide" to Broadway crowds. Lewis' other credits include an Obie-winning turn in Marie and Rosetta, as well as roles in Children of a Lesser God, Mother Courage and Her Children, Dessa Rose, The Drowsy Chaperone, Big River and Dreamgirls.