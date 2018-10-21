Broadway BUZZ

Will Roland (center) with the cast of "Be More Chill" at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center
(Photo: Maria Baranova)
Broadway-Bound Musical Be More Chill Is Also Being Made into a Movie
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 21, 2018

Months ahead of its Broadway premiere, Be More Chill, the new musical which recently concluded a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center, has been announced to receive a film adaptation, according to Deadline. Berlanti Productions and 21 Laps have been selected as producers on the big-screen version of the cheered tuner.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini and adapted for the stage by Joe Tracz (book) and Joe Iconis (score), Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. Broadway previews are scheduled to begin at the Lyceum Theatre on February 13, 2019 ahead of a March 10 opening night.

A timeline and further details on the screen version of Be More Chill will be announced at a later time. Till then, check out clips from the off-Broadway production below.

