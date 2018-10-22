This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include a Two-Time Tony Nominee, a Hogwarts Student & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of October 22.

October 22 - Lorna Luft, Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Show - To L and Back

Lorna Luft is a singer, actor, author and Emmy Award winner who is gearing up for her solo show, To L and Back at Feinstein's/54 Below. Luft made her Broadway debut with her mother in Judy Garland: At Home at the Palace when she was 15 years old. She went on to appear in Promises, Promise on Broadway and has been touring with both American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Luft co-executive produced the Life with Judy Garland miniseries, which was based on her bestselling memoir, Me and My Shadow, and earned five Emmy awards. She is also known for her screen career, which includes fan favorites Grease 2 and Murder, She Wrote. Be sure to watch #LiveAtFive on Monday, October 22 to hear all about her career and what to expect from her shows.

October 23 - Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night Cast Recording

Shaina Taub's cast recording of her acclaimed Public Theater production of a musicalized Twelfth Night was released on October 19, and she is appearing on #LiveAtFive on Tuesday, October 23 to celebrate! Not only is Taub responsible for the music and lyrics, but she was also part of the cast as Feste. Taub has appeared in three adaptations of Shakespeare plays for The Public Theater's Public Works program with a different version ofTwelfth Night and As You Like It. She was part of the off-Broadway casts of Old Hats, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Hadestown. Taub's next project is working with Elton John and scribe Paul Rudnick for the Broadway-bound The Devil Wears Prada. Be sure to watch the live interview to hear all about Taub's projects!

October 24 - Nathan Salstone, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Show - Selling Myself Short

Nathan Salstone is currently making his Broadway debut as an original Broadway cast member of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and is getting ready for his debut solo show at Feinstein's/54 Below, Selling Myself Short. Salstone is a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in Musical Theater/Acting and has performed at The Goodspeed, The Texas Shakespeare Festival, Front Porch Theatricals and other regional theaters. During his #LiveAtFive appearance on Wednesday, October 24, Salstone will discuss his journey to Broadway and more. Be sure to watch the live interview to ask Salstone all your questions and remember to #keepthesecrets!

October 25 - Daphne Rubin-Vega, The Horror of Dolores Roach podcast

Two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega is currently lending her voice for the new podcast, The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is based on the off-Broadway play Empanada Loca, in which she starred. Nominated for a Tony Award for originating Mimi Marquez in Rent, Rubin-Vega also garnered a nomination for her performance in Anna in the Tropics. Her other Broadway credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Les Misérables and A Streetcar Named Desire. The Horror of Dolores Roach also features current The Lifespan of a Fact star Bobby Cannavale with a guest appearance by Torch Song star Michael Urie. Tune in live to hear Rubin-Vega talk about returning to this story when she appears on #LiveAtFive on Thursday, October 25.

October 26 - Kate Reinders, Beautiful

Kate Reinders is back on Broadway as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful. Reinders has appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten, Wicked, Gypsy, Good Vibrations, Into the Woods and more. Her screen credits include Ugly Betty, Sherri and Work It. You won't want to miss Reinders live interview on Friday, October 26, so be sure to tune in!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveatFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.