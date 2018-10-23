Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Come From Away's Alex Finke & Moulin Rouge Alum Joe Carroll Tie the Knot
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 23, 2018
Joe Carroll & Alex Finke
(Photo: Leigh Ann Cobb Photography)

Big news for a pair of Broadway favorites! Come From Away standout Alex Finke and recent Moulin Rouge player Joe Carroll were married on October 21, 2018. The stars were engaged in December 2017.

Finke can currently be seen as Janice & others in the hit Broadway musical Come From Away. Following an acclaimed turn as Hope Harcourt in the national touring production of Anything Goes, she made her off-Broadway debut as Johanna in the acclaimed "pie-shop" staging of Sweeney Todd.

In addition to his recent turn in the Broadway-bound musical Moulin Rouge, Carroll has appeared on Broadway in Bandstand, Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella and Once.

Many congrats to the talented duo on the nuptials!

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Jez Butterworth & the Cast of The Ferryman Gather Round the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. The Stars of The Lifespan of a Fact Strike a Pose on Opening Night
  3. Everybody Cut, Everybody Cut! Jeremy Kushnier & Jennifer Laura Thompson Reunite 20 Years After Footloose
  4. American Idol Alums Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard Will Team Up on Broadway in New Holiday Show
  5. Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters