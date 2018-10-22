Odds & Ends: Matthew Broderick Cast in Netflix Comedy Daybreak & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Matthew Broderick Cast in Netflix Comedy Daybreak

Matthew Broderick has booked a sweet new TV gig. The two-time Tony winner will appear in the company of Daybreak, a 10-episode Netflix series based on Brian Ralph's graphic novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows a high school outcast searching for his missing girlfriend in a post-apocalyptic California town. Broderick will take on the role of the school's principal. Daybreak will mark the first series-regular role for Broderick, who took home Tony Awards for Brighton Beach Memoirs and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.



George Abud & More Set for Johnny & the Devil's Box Concert

A talented group of stars have signed on to appear in a return concert engagement of Johnny & the Devil's Box, a Broadway-aimed folk musical written by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Desperate Measures). The concert will be held at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on November 18 at 7:00pm. The event will feature performances by Waterbury-Tieman along with George Abud (The Band's Visit, The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI), Julie Foldesi (Sunday in the Park with George), Don Sparks (Escape to Margaritaville), Rema Webb (The Color Purple), Annabelle Fox (Show Boat), Andrea Laxton (Ghost), Alex Grubbs (SeaWife), Meghan Glogower (Mamma Mia!) and Scott Wasserman (Dear Evan Hansen). Inspired by the myths of fiddlers dealing with the devil, Johnny & the Devil's Box takes a hard look at the association between a virtuoso's egotism and hellish temptation. John Hurley will direct the concert, featuring choreography by Jennifer Jancuska and music supervision by Scott Wasserman, with a band comprising Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill) and Matt Cusack (Bandstand) with guest Billy Cohen.



Off-Broadway's Red Bull Theater & More to Receive Grants from American Theatre Wing

The American Theatre Wing has announced the recipients of its 2018 National Theatre Company Grants. Among the theaters receiving grants is off-Broadway's Red Bull Theater, which produced the hit 2017 staging of The Government Inspector headlined by current Torch Song star Michael Urie. Other grant recipients include regional theaters Cardinal Stage, Flint Repertory Theatre, Local Theater Company, The Wilbury Theatre Group, Boise Contemporary Theater, Boston Court Pasadena, New Jersey Repertory Company, North Carolina Stage Company and Silk Road Rising. The prestigious grants totaling $100,000 will be presented on November 12 at a private event.



A Chorus Line Originals to Toast Maestro Don Pippin in New Musical Revue

Tony winners Donna McKechnie and Priscilla Lopez, original stars of Broadway's A Chorus Line, are among a starry foursome slated to celebrate the 60-year Broadway career of Tony-winning maestro and musical director Don Pippin in the upcoming concert What I Did for Love: The Music & Memories of Don Pippin at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 30 at 7:00pm. Pippin will appear in the concert alongside McKechnie and Lopez, who will also be joined by Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway) and Tony nominee Ron Raines (Follies). Don Pippin's credits include the original Broadway productions of A Chorus Line, Mame, La Cage aux Folles, Oliver!, 110 in the Shade, Dear World, Applause and the recent Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! The Feinstein's/54 Below concert will be produced by Robert W. Schneider and Debbie Gravitte, with Benjamin Nissen as co-producer and Billy Reece as projection designer.



Actors Fund Affordable Housing Initiative Opens Lottery for NYC Apartments

The Actors Fund's Affordable Housing Initiative has announced a lottery newly open for 540 West 53rd Street Apartments. This affordable housing lottery, for 102 newly constructed, rent-stabilized units, is an opportunity for people in the entertainment community and other households who meet low-to-moderate income requirements. The application deadline for 540 West 53rd Street Apartments is December 7.