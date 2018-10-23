Broadway BUZZ

Casting Complete for John Logan & Tom Kitt's World Premiere Musical Superhero at Second Stage
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 23, 2018
Kate Baldwin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere musical Superhero, appearing at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater in 2019. The previously announced production will begin previews on January 31 ahead of a February 28 opening night.

Newly announced cast members include Julia Abueva (KPOP) as Rachel, Salena Qureshi (Draupadi Unleashed) as Vee, Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd) as Vic, Nathaniel Stampley (Cats) as Dean Fulton and newcomer Jake Levy as Dwayne. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Charlotte, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Jim and Kyle McArthur as Simon.

According to press materials, Superhero centers on "a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B and the unexpected hero who just might save the day." The musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, a score by Tony winner Tom Kitt and direction by Tony nominee Jason Moore.

Currently appearing at the Kiser Theater is Steven Levenson's world premiere play Days of Rage, scheduled to officially open on October 30.

