Extension Announced for Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls at Roundabout Underground

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a one-week extension to Ming Peiffer‘s world premiere play Usual Girls, currently in previews at Roundabout Underground. Tyne Rafaeli directs the production, initially slated for a run through December 9, which will now conclude its engagement on December 16.



Usual Girls centers on an elementary school playground, where a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing—unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing—and more familiar.



The company of Usual Girls features Midori Francis, Raviv Ullman, Ryann Redmond, Ali Rose Dachis, Karl Kenzler, Jennifer Lim, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Nicole Rodenburg and Abby Corrigan.



Usual Girls began previews on October 11; opening night is scheduled for November 5.