Star-Packed Premiere of To Kill a Mockingbird Begins on Broadway

The highly anticipated new stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird begins its Broadway run at the Shubert Theatre on November 1. The world premiere production is scheduled to open on December 13.



Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, the story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird features a script adapted by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher.



The principal cast is led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, with Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, Will Pullen as Jem, Gideon Glick as Dill, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.



The company also includes Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Danny McCarthy, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker and Rebecca Watson.



To Kill a Mockingbird features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Scott Lehrer.